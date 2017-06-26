Whither Belgian Beer? Rise Of U.S. Brews Hurting Old World Craft
For centuries, Belgium has been associated with beer. But the golden age of Belgian beer is either ending, or radically transforming as competition increases from American microbreweries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ihavenet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC