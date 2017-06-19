When it rains it still pours, but it ...

When it rains it still pours, but it doesn't dampen spirits at the Craft Beer Festival

The 2nd Annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival kicked-off last Saturday in downtown Hopewell upon the grassy, sloped fields that used to be the home to the original Patrick Copeland Elementary School. While many may remember the original footprint of that red bricked structure, no one would have ever suspected that it had ever been there had they seen the tents and crowds gathered on the slanted greens gently descending toward the wooded banks of the Appomattox River trailhead not far away.

