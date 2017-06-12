Wellington brewery Panhead Custom Ale...

Wellington brewery Panhead Custom Ales voluntarily withdraws beer

A Wellington brewery has pulled some of its beers from shelves to prevent leaving a sour taste in the mouths of its customers. Panhead Custom Ales has voluntarily withdrawn batches 1703 to 1949, after discovering a few of the brews tasted "a bit weird", general manager Josh Drake says.

