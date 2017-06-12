Virginia hops growers boost craft bee...

Virginia hops growers boost craft beer industry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Unlike the thirsty visitors who roll off bustling U.S. Route 15 to sample them, the hops grown at Black Hops Farm don't travel far. Not 200 yards past the plot of green vines climbing their 20-foot trellises, a sprawling new brewery boasts shiny vats that deliver craft beer, flavored with hops from those bitter plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... Jun 15 No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC