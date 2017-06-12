Virginia hops growers boost craft beer industry
Unlike the thirsty visitors who roll off bustling U.S. Route 15 to sample them, the hops grown at Black Hops Farm don't travel far. Not 200 yards past the plot of green vines climbing their 20-foot trellises, a sprawling new brewery boasts shiny vats that deliver craft beer, flavored with hops from those bitter plants.
