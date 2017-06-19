Utah lawmakers might consider allowing higher alcohol content for beer sold in grocery stores
Utah lawmakers might consider increasing the alcohol content allowed in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores as national breweries look at cutting production of 3.2 percent beer because all but two states have abandoned it. Utah and Minnesota are the only states left selling the lower weight beer after laws in Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas changed in less than two years.
