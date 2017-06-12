U.S. Open 2017: A beer- and cheese-lovers guide to Wisconsin

Welcome to Wisconsin, friend, where the waves of grain are amber, the locals wear hats that look like cheese, and golf, of all ludicrous things, has practically become the state sport. Host to four major championships in the past 15 years, The Badger State-thanks in part to their quarterback-messiah and his own golf affliction -has become one of America's premier pin-hunting powerhouses and we think we know why: Golf goes great with beer and beer goes great with cheese and Wisconsin is Eden at that artery-clogging crossroads, pouring out and serving up some of the finest suds and Swiss on the continent.

