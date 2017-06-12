U Fleku - A legendary Prague pub and brewery famous for its dark beer
A hundred years ago there were dozens of small brewing houses across Bohemia and while the majority no longer exist, there's one that continues brewing its own dark lager even today. A pub, restaurant and brewery in Prague called U FlekA which is as quintessential to the tourist experience - at least as far as beer hunters are concerned - as seeing Prague Castle and Charles Bridge.
