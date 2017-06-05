Two Oregon brewery closures: Juniper Brewing, Plough Monday
With over 5,300 breweries currently active in the United States , it's unfortunate but a fact of business that not all of them will be successful. Official word came down this month that two of Oregon's smaller breweries, Juniper Brewing of Redmond and Plough Monday Organic Brewing of Veneta, are closing.
