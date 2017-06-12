Three Floyds launching WarPigs beer i...

Three Floyds launching WarPigs beer in Chicago with Danish brewer Mikkeller

Three Floyds and Danish brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergso, founder of the renowned Mikkeller beer brand, are teaming up for a new operation in the U.S., WarPigs Brewing, which will launch in Chicago this week. WarPigs will begin with three beers on draft and in 12-ounce cans: Lazurite IPA, Salmon Pants Lager and Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA .

Chicago, IL

