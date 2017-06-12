Three Floyds launching WarPigs beer in Chicago with Danish brewer Mikkeller

Three Floyds and Danish brewer Mikkel Borg Bjergso, founder of the renowned Mikkeller beer brand, are teaming up for a new operation in the U.S., WarPigs Brewing, which will launch in Chicago this week. WarPigs will begin with three beers on draft and in 12-ounce cans: Lazurite IPA, Salmon Pants Lager and Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.