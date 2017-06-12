The Bruery Guava Libre Beer
Just in time for summer, The Bruery have teamed up with the flavor experts at Funky Buddha Brewing for Guava Libre. It's an imperial cream ale with guava, lactose, and vanilla added for a sweet, creamy mouthfeel.
