The Best Beer Festivals In London In June 2017
Many of this month's beer festivals are situated on the peripheries of London, but don't let that deter you; there's some great beer to be drunk, and for this month in particular, some great live music to be enjoyed. Returning for its second year, the beer and music festival at the top of Enfield's Forty Hill will be serving more than 20 London-produced beers and ciders, accompanied by live rhythm and blues music across two stages.
