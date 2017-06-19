the Beer Beat: Day drinking porter wi...

the Beer Beat: Day drinking porter with the porters at the market pub.

We could stay up drinking until morning, all the while arguing about the differences between Porter and Stout , but the only point of agreement might be this . Entire quickly became popular as the workingman's pint of choice, and as several historians seem to think, became known as "porter" because it was a particular favorite of the porters who labored at the local markets and also delivered the product to the pubs.

