Tap This: Dad deserves crafty, beer-related gift this year for Fathera s Day

Tap This: Dad deserves crafty, beer-related gift this year for Father's Day

Father's Day is upon us yet again, but instead of going with the usual tie, tool or other standard "man gift" this year, buy him something he will truly want and use - beer! Beer-related gifts are growing in popularity and Father's Day is the perfect time to show him how much you truly care.

Chicago, IL

