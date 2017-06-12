Tap This: Dad deserves crafty, beer-related gift this year for Fathera s Day
Father's Day is upon us yet again, but instead of going with the usual tie, tool or other standard "man gift" this year, buy him something he will truly want and use - beer! Beer-related gifts are growing in popularity and Father's Day is the perfect time to show him how much you truly care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC