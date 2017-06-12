Take Your Time with Alhambra Beer
Cervrzas Alhambra is running a Take Your Time promotion which gives beer lovers the chance to collect pin codes with each Alhambra beer purchase. The prize? A 'gastronomic experiences' at Coya restaurant in London! On each bottle of Alhambra Especial Pint and Alhambra Reserva 1925 bottle are pin codes.
