Stag semen beer set to return - minus the stag

A David Bowie inspired brewery that developed a beer laced with stag semen has said it may bring the beer back - but minus its most famous ingredient. Wellington brewery Choice Bros, which developed the stag semen "milked" stout for the Green Man bar in Wellington two years ago , has said that they might bring the "awesome" award-winning beer back - but without its most controversial ingredient.

Chicago, IL

