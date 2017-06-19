Special beer festival coming to Southampton this weekend
Drinkers will raise their glasses at the new-look Southampton Beer Festival at none other than St Mary's Stadium. The event organised by Campaign for Real Ale will take place at the home of the Saints on June 23 and 24. It will feature up to 70 cask real ales, showcasing examples of beers brewed in the city and in the county as well as national beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Rudy
|4
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC