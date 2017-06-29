Self-driving truck's beer run on I-25 gets Guinness World Record
Otto, a self-driving truck maker partnered with Uber, transported the beer from the Fort Collins CDOT Fort Collins weigh station 120 miles south to Colorado Springs on Oct. 20, 2016. Photo provided by Otto/Anheuser-Busch The self-driving truck that drove down Interstate 25 in October loaded with Budweiser beer won't soon be forgotten.
