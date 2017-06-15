Revelry Brewing Co. releases Up Sh*m ...

Revelry Brewing Co. releases Up Sh*m Creek beer exclusively for Red's and Tavern and Table

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Three area establishments have joined forces to create a truly local experience: A beer brewed in Charleston created specifically for warm weather drinking on Shem Creek. Next week, Revelry Brewing is releasing Up Sh*m Creek, an India Pale Lager that will be sold in 12-ounce cans and on draft exclusively at Red's Ice House and Tavern & Table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch... 8 hr No More Equis 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC