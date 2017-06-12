Red Lion at Stiffords Bridge reopens at the weekend
A COUNTRY pub not far from Malvern that closed its doors earlier this year will be reopening at the weekend. The Red Lion at Stiffords Bridge on the main Hereford-Worcester Road has been taken over by new tenants Steve Moorman and Viki Kuhlke, and they will be opening the doors at 6pm on Saturday, June 17. "We want the Red Lion to be a traditional village pub, selling good beer and food", says Steve."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC