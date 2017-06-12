Red Lion at Stiffords Bridge reopens at the weekend

A COUNTRY pub not far from Malvern that closed its doors earlier this year will be reopening at the weekend. The Red Lion at Stiffords Bridge on the main Hereford-Worcester Road has been taken over by new tenants Steve Moorman and Viki Kuhlke, and they will be opening the doors at 6pm on Saturday, June 17. "We want the Red Lion to be a traditional village pub, selling good beer and food", says Steve."

