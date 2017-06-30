Puritan Coffee & Beer set to open Uptown location
Puritan Coffee & Beer is set to open a second Fayetteville location in the new Uptown Fayetteville Apartments + Shops development in North Fayetteville. The restaurant, coffee shop, and bar, which originally opened on Dickson Street in 2014, is well known for it's good coffee and extensive craft beer collection.
