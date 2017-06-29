Probiotic beer created at Singapore u...

Probiotic beer created at Singapore university has 'commercial potential'

Read more: BeverageDaily

Researchers in Singapore who have created a probiotic beer are on the lookout for industry partners to launch the product to consumers. Under the supervision of Associate Professor Liu Shao Quan from the National University of Singapore Food Science and Technology Programme, student Chan Mei Zhi Alcine has spent nine months creating a recipe that achieves the optimal count of live probiotics in the beer.

Chicago, IL

