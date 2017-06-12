PPPG chairman Andy Parkin presents the shield to Duke William manager, Jason Griffiths.
A special presentation took place at the ale house in St John's Square, Burslem, where members of the Potteries Pub Preservation Group - a project set up to celebrate the area's beer dens - handed over the honour. Organisers behind PPPG, which was first set up 21 years ago, say members will not just look at the quality of beer but what the venue does for the community it serves.
