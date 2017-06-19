Personally Brewed Beers - Heineken Amsterdam is Competing with...
Heineken Amsterdam is attempting to compete with microbreweries by offering young tourists a personally brewed bottle of the city's famous drink. To pull off the stunt, the beer company partnered with travel agencies and then targeted ads towards young men who they knew would be traveling to Amsterdam in a month's time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Thu
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC