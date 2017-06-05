Pechanga's Microbrew Festival and Chili Cook-Off pairs beer and chili

Pechanga Resort & Casino's annual Microbrew Festival and Chili Cook-Off has been going on for nine years, but for Chef Marlene Moore, it's only the last few that have mattered. Moore, the event's reigning chili champion, is gunning for a three-peat at the Temecula casino on Saturday, June 10 with her Southern-style concoction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.