Pechangaa s Chili Cookoff and beer fest returns June 10

19 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Buffalo chili will be served at the 9th annual Pechanga Microbrew Festival and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, June 10. Come hungry and thirsty to the 9th annual Pechanga Microbrew and Chili Cook-Off Saturday, June 10. Chefs from 11 of the casino's eateries will compete for the title of best chili while more than three dozen breweries pour suds to wash down the tasty concoctions. Guests will vote and the winner will be announced towards the end of the event.

