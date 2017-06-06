Paso Roblesa Firestone Walker produces new beer with musical lineage

Firestone Walker Brewery in Paso Robles often leads the way when it comes to unique beers, but their latest effort, a collaboration with a British-based brewery, might be one of their most unique offerings yet. During the June 6 episode of "The Liquid Lunch," hosts Adam Montiel and Jeremy West were able to sample the Beavertown beer that Firestone-Walker is introducing at its brewery and stores around California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.