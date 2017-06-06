Paso Roblesa Firestone Walker produce...

Paso Roblesa Firestone Walker produces new beer with musical lineage

Firestone Walker Brewery in Paso Robles often leads the way when it comes to unique beers, but their latest effort, a collaboration with a British-based brewery, might be one of their most unique offerings yet. During the June 6 episode of "The Liquid Lunch," hosts Adam Montiel and Jeremy West were able to sample the Beavertown beer that Firestone-Walker is introducing at its brewery and stores around California.

