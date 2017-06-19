One Sobeys store in Nova Scotia pairs beer, cider and groceries
The owner-operator of the craft brewery and cidery that opened this week inside a Nova Scotia Sobeys says the suds-supermarket pairing is a first for Canada - if not North America. Barry MacLeod has spent the past two decades helping scores of craft breweries get off the ground.
