News 6 hour ago 5:28 p.m.When Alamodome's beer ran dry, Metallica fans cried 'Nothing Else Matters'
Before the Metallica concert was able to 'Fade to Black,' "One" thing was "Sad but True," fans left no "Whiskey in the Jar"or really, fans left no beer in the Alamodome. San Antonio drank all the beer in the Alamodome before @Metallica came on stage....No Wonder I Couldn't Get A Beer During Metallica For many concertgoers, "The Memory Remains" of what they say was an epic night, but so does the anger in the "Blackened" hearts of those unable to enjoy a brew while at the concert.
