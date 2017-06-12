Morley village gears up for annual ch...

Morley village gears up for annual charity beer festival

6 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

The fifth annual Morley Beer, Music and Family Festival will take place on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 in the grounds of Morley Village and Sports Hall. The festival, which raises money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the 1st Attleborough Scouts, will include performances by Norfolk-based roots/rock band the Vagaband, as well as the Cawston Band, the Tuesday Club and Esmee Murray.

