Millwall supporter who stood up to London Bridge attackers honoured with beer
The man who stood up to an attack in England's capital has now seen a bitter named in his honour by a Swedish brewery His name is Roy Larner, but the beer named is his honour will carry the phrase this Millwall fan is now famous for. "F**K YOU, I'M MILLWALL" will be appearing on bottle labels soon, as Swedish brewery Frequency Beer Works rolls out their tribute to Larner, the man who famously shouted that phrase as he faced down three attackers on London Bridge.
