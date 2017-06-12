Millennials' taste for designer beer adds fresh fizz to China's boutique and old breweries
China's beer sales, deluged by a glut of brands and production capacity, is showing few signs of recovering, exerting pressure on brewers to find new customers. Chinese millennials are reaching deep into their pockets for a taste of the exotic, adding new fizz to the designer beers brewed by some of the country's boutique and microbreweries.
