Mikkeller DTLA Is Hosting L.A.'s First Mexican Craft Beer Fest

Only five of the hundred-plus northern Baja breweries currently have distribution in the U.S., and thankfully, they are among the best . This Saturday, on opening day of the ninth annual L.A. Beer Week, dozens of rare beers from all five of them will be on draft at Mikkeller DTLA for a tap takeover that is being dubbed the Mexican Craft Beer Fest.

