Michigan-beer TV series 'Pure Brews America' returns for third season

The TV series, produced by Southfield's Yellow Flag Media, will return in July, having just won the Emmy for Best Magazine Program earlier this month. Hosted by craft beer expert Shannon Long, CEO of Brew Export and a certified server in the Cicerone Program, the 30-minute program spotlights two breweries per episode, and features segments on food pairings, mixology tips and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.