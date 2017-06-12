Make your own beer? Homebrewers national convention is coming to Minneapolis
Minneapolis will be the epicenter of do-it-yourself beer making and drinking as Homebrew Con 2017 hits town this week. The 39th annual convention of the American Homebrewers Association will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and it won't be a pint-size event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|Mar '17
|TonkPharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC