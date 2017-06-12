Make your own beer? Homebrewers natio...

Make your own beer? Homebrewers national convention is coming to Minneapolis

Minneapolis will be the epicenter of do-it-yourself beer making and drinking as Homebrew Con 2017 hits town this week. The 39th annual convention of the American Homebrewers Association will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and it won't be a pint-size event.

