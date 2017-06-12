Locked-out union employees for major ...

Locked-out union employees for major N.J. beer distributor to return to work Monday

Read more: The Jersey Journal

FREEHOLD -- More than 100 employees of a major beer distributor in Central Jersey will return to work on Monday after an agreement was reached between the two sides on Friday, a union official said. The agreement was reached seven weeks after 113 Shore Point Distributing Company warehouse employees and truck drivers were locked out on April 30 .

Chicago, IL

