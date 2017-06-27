Let a "Lonely Planet's Global Beer Toura " take you there
Without much risk of spilling the glasses of brew at their sides, craft beer aficionados can visit the world's best breweries from the comfort of their armchairs as they leaf through "Lonely Planet's Global Beer Tour." The new hardback jumps onto the booming popularity of beer not just in the U.S. and Canada, but also in 30 other countries.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
