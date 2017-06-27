Let a "Lonely Planet's Global Beer To...

Let a "Lonely Planet's Global Beer Toura " take you there

Without much risk of spilling the glasses of brew at their sides, craft beer aficionados can visit the world's best breweries from the comfort of their armchairs as they leaf through "Lonely Planet's Global Beer Tour." The new hardback jumps onto the booming popularity of beer not just in the U.S. and Canada, but also in 30 other countries.

Chicago, IL

