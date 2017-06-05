June is party time for beer lovers

June is party time for beer lovers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Oregon earns its beer cred all year long, but the month of June is like Christmas for beer lovers, with dozens of marquee events planned. Among them: The Oregon Garden, in Silverton, an hour south of Portland, presents its annual Oregon Garden Brewfest on June 16-18, including its sixth annual Brewer's Tasting Dinner, June 15. The six-course brewer's dinner features a beer from six breweries, including Portland's Burnside Brewing, Eugene's Agrarian Ales, Salem's Gilgamesh Brewing, Corvallis' Mazama Brewing, Pacific City's Pelican Brewing and Seal Rock's Wolf Tree Brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
News Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha... May '17 judy 3
News 6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you... Apr '17 Friendly phart 1
News 16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T... Apr '17 TastePharts 1
News What's The Big Deal With Green Beer? Mar '17 Green Phart 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton... Mar '17 TonkPharts 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC