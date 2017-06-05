June is party time for beer lovers

Oregon earns its beer cred all year long, but the month of June is like Christmas for beer lovers, with dozens of marquee events planned. Among them: The Oregon Garden, in Silverton, an hour south of Portland, presents its annual Oregon Garden Brewfest on June 16-18, including its sixth annual Brewer's Tasting Dinner, June 15. The six-course brewer's dinner features a beer from six breweries, including Portland's Burnside Brewing, Eugene's Agrarian Ales, Salem's Gilgamesh Brewing, Corvallis' Mazama Brewing, Pacific City's Pelican Brewing and Seal Rock's Wolf Tree Brewery.

