John and Stacy Turk Bring Craft-Beer Passion to Walter's 303 Pizzeria
John and Stacy Turk only started pouring beer at Walter's 303 Pizzeria & Publik House last August, but the couple has been pushing craft beer for a quarter of a century - and they started in an unlikely place. "We used to follow the Grateful Dead around," says Stacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC