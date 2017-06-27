Izzy's and Urban Artifact partner to ...

Izzy's and Urban Artifact partner to launch pickle beer in July

Izzy's and Urban Artifact partner to launch pickle beer in July This summer, people can enjoy Izzy's famous pickles in a whole new way as a beer. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/27/izzys-and-urban-artifact-partner-launch-pickle-beer-july/431978001/ The new beer is based on a German-style wheat beer with a sour finish, brewed with cucumbers, fresh dill, sea salt and coriander.

