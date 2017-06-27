Izzy's and Urban Artifact partner to launch pickle beer in July This summer, people can enjoy Izzy's famous pickles in a whole new way as a beer. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/27/izzys-and-urban-artifact-partner-launch-pickle-beer-july/431978001/ The new beer is based on a German-style wheat beer with a sour finish, brewed with cucumbers, fresh dill, sea salt and coriander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.