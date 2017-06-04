Ironfire is planting the first craft ...

Ironfire is planting the first craft beer flag in Old Town, which could spur others to follow

Ironfire Brewing bartender Aubree Webb, 31, pours a fresh beer at Ironfire Brewing in Temecula Thursday, June 1, 2017. FRANK BELLINO, THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE/SCNG At the request of Ironfire Brewing, the city of Temecula recently changed the rules for its historic Old Town district to allow for craft beer tasting rooms.

Chicago, IL

