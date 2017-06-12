Iration, J Boog, Chicano Batman and m...

Iration, J Boog, Chicano Batman and more set for 91X's BeerX Fest in San Diego

Reggae rock band Iration will headline the third annual 91X BeerX Festival in San Diego on Saturday, Aug. 12. San Diego alternative rock station 91X 91.1/FM has partnered with Orange County companies Brew Ha Ha Productions and festival production company Synergy Global Entertainment for its third annual BeerX beer, music and grub festival. The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, at San Diego's Waterfront Park and will feature performances by reggae, roots and alternative rock acts including Iration , J Boog, Magic!, Chicano Batman and San Diego-based groups Trouble In the Wind and Splavender.

