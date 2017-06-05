Indie brewers taking over Toronto say craft beer 'a force to be reckoned with'
Ontario Craft Beer Week 2017 spokesperson Kirstin MacDonald drinks a cold one in anticipation of the province-wide celebration. These are just some of the unusual beverages on offer from Ontario's craft brewers, who launched Ontario Craft Beer Week on Saturday at Yonge and Dundas Square.
