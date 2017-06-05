Hundreds wait in line for Team Fiona beer
Listermann Brewing teamed up with the Cincinnati Zoo to create a New England style IPA called "Team Fiona" with 25% of the proceeds benefiting the zoo. The beer was created in honor of Fiona, the zoo's preemie hippo that has captured hearts around the world.
