Hope House plans local craft beer fundraiser
The fifth-annual Hops for Hope fundraiser is slated for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds exhibit hall, 620 Apple St. The event, a craft beer-tasting event that raises funds for the Hope House, Hancock County's sole homeless shelter, features appetizers and entertainment in addition to the beers of 12 Indiana breweries.
