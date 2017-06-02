Hope House plans local craft beer fundraiser

The fifth-annual Hops for Hope fundraiser is slated for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds exhibit hall, 620 Apple St. The event, a craft beer-tasting event that raises funds for the Hope House, Hancock County's sole homeless shelter, features appetizers and entertainment in addition to the beers of 12 Indiana breweries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.