Heineken defends itself after tequila-flavored beer criticism

Heineken has defended itself after being criticized by the Tequila Regulatory Council in Mexico for its tequila-flavored beer, Desperados. CRT claims the beverage is in violation of designation of origin rules by using the name tequila but it does not contain significant quantities of the spirit.

