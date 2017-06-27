Heineken defends itself after tequila-flavored beer criticism
Heineken has defended itself after being criticized by the Tequila Regulatory Council in Mexico for its tequila-flavored beer, Desperados. CRT claims the beverage is in violation of designation of origin rules by using the name tequila but it does not contain significant quantities of the spirit.
