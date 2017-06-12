Heady Days for Neil deGrasse Tyson: Astrophysicist Gets His Own Beer
Not only did the famed astrophysicist become the first American to receive the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication on Tuesday , but he's also getting his very own beer, courtesy of the Asheville Brewing Co. in North Carolina.
