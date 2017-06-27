headline is now a beer
"You get off on bringing people misery and destroying art, and you are choosing a target that can't defend itself." It takes an especially joyless villain to destroy street art intended to bring unexpected happiness and whimsy to the masses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The pub life in Kailua - Features (Feb '09)
|Jun 22
|beebee
|5
|Stay thirsty: - Most interesting man' now pitch...
|Jun 15
|No More Equis
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May '17
|Udonbaby
|1
|Revitalize, renew, rebuild, revive, call it wha...
|May '17
|judy
|3
|6 dog-friendly bars in Austin where you and you...
|Apr '17
|Friendly phart
|1
|16 best new restaurants in Austin compete for T...
|Apr '17
|TastePharts
|1
|What's The Big Deal With Green Beer?
|Mar '17
|Green Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC