Good gastropub fun at Public Beer Wine Shop in Long Beach
Atmosphere: Funky, warehouse like beer and wine pub, with films showing against one wall, and a sense of being in an alternative world of hipness Suggested dishes: Chips and Salsa Flight , Guacamole with Chips , Rosa's Tostada , Charred Broccolini , Brisket Sandwich , House Charcuterie . Is the literally named Public Beer Wine Shop a restaurant? A gastropub? A liquor store? A nonprivate private club? An exceedingly eccentric dive? Or perhaps it's just a joint in which to hang out without having to think about what it may be, where you can stare at a film playing silently on one wall while sipping a School for Ants IPA from Mumford Brewing in Los Angeles.
