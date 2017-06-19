George Carlin Tasting Beer
Today is the birthday of American stand-up comedian, actor, author and social critic George Carlin . He was easily one of the best stand-up comedians in my lifetime and now my son is discovering him through YouTube, which has been fun for me.
