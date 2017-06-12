Free beer ice cream in East Village tomorrow to celebrate National Beer Day

You can beat the heat on Thursday by grabbing a free cone of delicious beer-flavoured sorbet at La Gelatiera in East Village. The artisan ice cream shop in West Park Walk has teamed up with beloved local brewer CRATE Brewery so make a one-off special flavour to celebrate National Beer Day on Thursday June 15. Stephane Leyvraz from La Gelatiera explains; "We love to make one of gelato creations to celebrate national events, so when CRATE Brewery suggested we partner up and use their American Nut Brown beer we immediately thought it would make a delicious sorbet.

